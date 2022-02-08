Read it and Weep – the UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Jordan 4 Isn't Coming Back

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 4

Release Date: August 27, 2022

Price: $210

Editor's Notes: Another week in sneakers, another heartbreak. It was only days ago that rumors started swirling concerning the return of the legendary UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Jordan 4, and already, they've been shot down.

The rumors, which started circulating thanks to sneaker insider @Mr_Unloved1s, sent fans of the beloved colorway into a frenzy.

First released all the way back in 2005, the sneaker marked a historical moment for all parties involved. The release saw UNDEFEATED become the first sneaker boutique to receive an exclusive collaboration with Jordan Brand, and it did not disappoint. Taking inspiration from the classic military MA-1 flight jacket, the AJ4 was decked out in olive nubuck with touches of black and orange throughout.

Limited to only 72 pairs worldwide, some via in-store raffle, one full-size run in an online auction, and the rest given to friends and family, the super-exclusive drop has fetched upwards of $11,000 on StockX.

It's understandable that fans would be excited for a rerelease, if not (unfortunately) for the resale value alone. As those hopes go up in the flames, another trusted sneaker insider, @zsneakerheadz, has revealed a mock-up of a consolation prize due for release this year – the "Olive Canvas" AJ4.

The similarities between the two colorways are clear, but I can't help but think the "Olive Canvas" is the "we've got...at home" of sneakers.

Regardless, there's no doubting that this colorway will sell, possible on its similarities to UNDEFEATED's pair, alone. If they're an easy miss for you, don't worry, the AJ4 has plenty of bangers in store for the year ahead, including the "Zen Master" and "Blank Canvas."

