The “Tech White” Nike Air Jordan 4 Drops Tomorrow

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Nike
1 / 6

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 4 “Tech White”

Release Date: July 3

Price: $190

Buy: Nike SNKRS and select retailers TBC

What We’re Saying: Nike is bringing a brand-new colorway to its Air Jordan 4. The colorway was previously dubbed “White Oreo,” however, Nike has now announced that the Air Jordan 4 will be called “Tech White.”

A white leather upper is complemented by a red Jumpman logo on the tongue, a gray one on the heel, and cement detailing on the midsole and eyelets.

The resulting look is very understated, ensuring that this Air Jordan 4 will likely be one of the easiest to style, given the colorway’s versatility.

The Nike Air Jordan 4 “Tech White” is set to be released on July 3 for $190. In the meantime, browse a selection of staples to style with the “Tech White” AJ4 below.

