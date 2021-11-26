Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Nike Air Jordan 9 "Chile Red" is Pretty Spicy

Written by Sam Cole
Nike
1 / 2

Brand: Nike Air Jordan

Model: 9 "Chile Red"

Release Date: February 25

Price: $190

Buy: Online at SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s.

I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.

With the last unveiling of things to come from Jordan, an updated, block-colored rendition of the Air Jordan 9 was revealed. The new iteration dials back on the usual two-tone looks that dress the silhouette, switching out the black and white of the "University Blue" or multi-colored palette of the "Change the World" for an aesthetic that 2013 Kanye would die for.

Taking on the makeup of the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October" or Air Max 90 "Independence Day," the "Chile Red" is just as spicy as it sounds.

There is somewhat of a luxury feel to this pair, which mixes a suede upper with patent leather overlays at the mudguard and heel, all of which are colored a bright red. Breaking up the solid block of color are black accents that sit at the eyelets, tongue tag, pull tab, outsole, and “23” branding on the heel.

If you're planning on pulling out your Chicago Bulls jersey in the Sping, this pair is a no-brainer to tie the look together.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

