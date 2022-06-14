Peep Below the Surface with the "Anatomy of Air" Air Max 95

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 95 "Anatomy of Air"

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Nike's Air Max line-up is like the Fantastic Four of the sneaker world. What do I mean by that? Well, the F4 were Marvel Comic's first family, and it feels fitting to describe the Air Max lineage as such.

It has its high flyers, juggernauts, low-key bangers, underrated additions, and some deservingly overlooked styles, but regardless of individual opinions, it's an unforgettable line-up.

We've all got our favorite Air Max, and honestly, it can be pretty hard to pin it down to a single style. For me, perhaps due to a British style bias, the Air Max 90 and 95 are difficult to beat, but the Air Max Plus (TNs) would definitely be a close third.

Recently, the Air Max 95 has seen a sharp rise in popularity again in London, with pairs of the OG "Neon" 95s demanding steep prices on the resale market. Although this colorway has always been one of the most desirable, it's hard to pinpoint why 95s have become such a hot draw again – Skepta's declaration of love on Instagram, perhaps?

With the style popping back into the spotlight, it's only right that Nike ushers new styles onto shelves.

Fortunately, the "Anatomy of Air" campaign is barely new fruit, with a color palette that mimics layers of muscle, nerve, and bone. Varied shades of red through to pink sit alongside the sneaker's midsection, framed by white, grey, and bone, creating a final product that's reminiscent of Attack on Titan.

Though official release details are as of yet a mystery, it'd be a real shame if Nike withholds these in the summer months, as the palette is absolutely perfect for the season.

