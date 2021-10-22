The Nike Air Max Penny 1 Is Finally Returning Next Year

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 is set to return next year, according to leak accounts that have both the home and away colorways dropping at some point in 2022.

The sneaker, which was worn by Penny Hardaway in the 1995-1996 NBA season and was released in 1996, is returning for the first time. Hardaway’s line of signature sneakers is one that doesn’t need to shy away from the spotlight, as the Orlando Magic legend was graced with some of the most iconic basketball sneakers of that era. Underlining that is the fact that even Michael Jordan once wore Penny’s signature sneakers in an NBA Playoffs game. Don’t believe us? Here’s the proof.

Getty Images / TONY RANZE

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 is, as the name suggests, equipped with Max Air technology and features a mid-top build. A jewel Nike Swoosh sits on the side of the relatively plain shoe, whose upper features a range of wavy overlays. The home colorway, which is the latest to be rumored to be released, pairs an all-white upper and midsole with Orlando blue hits on the Swoosh, heel tab, and pinstriped tongue.

Take a look at the original from 1996 above and stay tuned for details concerning the model’s 20222 release as we get it.

