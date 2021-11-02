Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's New Air Max Plus Gradients Are Sneaker SAD Lamps

Written by Sam Cole
Nike
1 / 2

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max Plus

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: The Nike Air Max Plus, Tuned 1, or TNs as they’re affectionately known, are a cult staple of the Swoosh arsenal. Although not quite attaining the same global mainstream popularity as the Air Force 1 or Air Jordan silhouettes, TN fanfare is huge on a regional basis.

You only need to spend a few hours in some of the online TN communities to see how much of a chokehold the sneaker has on wearers in Australia, London, and parts of Central Europe. Aussie fans, in particular, are known to pay a pretty penny for some of the most desired colorways and keep themselves a step ahead of the release calendar.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Arguably, colorways have fallen off in recent years, which has seen a lapse in the hype behind the shoe. Mixed with some visible lapses in quality between pairs made in Vietnam and Indonesia, and TNs have taken a bit of a backseat.

Despite all of this, it's always nice to see new color options surface. The latest pairs a black canvas with a classic blue through orange gradient across the sneaker's veins.

This is a difficult pair not to like. Some of the best TNs features a simple black or white base, and when it comes to gradient finishes, the silhouette outperforms most. For this execution, Nike combines both.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKA x Engineered GarmentsBondi L Black Cow Hair
$255.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Sean Wotherspoon x adidasSuperearth Black
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Raf SimonsCylon 21 White Alyssum
$440.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Even When Stealthy, Nike's Chunk-tastic Air Max Sneaker Is a Looker
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now