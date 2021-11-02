Nike's New Air Max Plus Gradients Are Sneaker SAD Lamps
Brand: Nike
Model: Air Max Plus
Release Date: TBC
Price: TBC
Buy: Online at Nike
Editor's Notes: The Nike Air Max Plus, Tuned 1, or TNs as they’re affectionately known, are a cult staple of the Swoosh arsenal. Although not quite attaining the same global mainstream popularity as the Air Force 1 or Air Jordan silhouettes, TN fanfare is huge on a regional basis.
You only need to spend a few hours in some of the online TN communities to see how much of a chokehold the sneaker has on wearers in Australia, London, and parts of Central Europe. Aussie fans, in particular, are known to pay a pretty penny for some of the most desired colorways and keep themselves a step ahead of the release calendar.
Arguably, colorways have fallen off in recent years, which has seen a lapse in the hype behind the shoe. Mixed with some visible lapses in quality between pairs made in Vietnam and Indonesia, and TNs have taken a bit of a backseat.
Despite all of this, it's always nice to see new color options surface. The latest pairs a black canvas with a classic blue through orange gradient across the sneaker's veins.
This is a difficult pair not to like. Some of the best TNs features a simple black or white base, and when it comes to gradient finishes, the silhouette outperforms most. For this execution, Nike combines both.
