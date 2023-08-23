Diamond-Covered Nikes? Athletics, You Have My Attention

The World Athletics Championships are currently happening in Budapest, Hungary.

And while that itself has virtually no relevance to Highsnobiety whatsoever, Athing Mu, the American middle-distance runner, turned up to her 800 meter heat on August 23 sporting a pair of custom diamond-covered Nike supershoes.

You have my attention, World Athletics!

21 year old Mu, who became the youngest woman in history to own Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event aged 19, brought the heat to an already roasting Budapest (it was 89.6°F, FYI), with a custom version of Nike’s “Mint Foam” Air Zoom Maxflys.

As if turning up trackside sporting a pair of these sparkly numbers wasn’t enough, Mu breezed through this year’s preliminary round in 1:59.59 for the win.

Though the main talking point, for athletics heads anyway, was Mu's victory — not least because only five days earlier she’d effectively ruled herself out of this year’s championships through injury — for the less track-minded viewers, it was certainly the reigning world champion's gleamy Nikes that took the win.