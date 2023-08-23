Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Diamond-Covered Nikes? Athletics, You Have My Attention

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

The World Athletics Championships are currently happening in Budapest, Hungary.

And while that itself has virtually no relevance to Highsnobiety whatsoever, Athing Mu, the American middle-distance runner, turned up to her 800 meter heat on August 23 sporting a pair of custom diamond-covered Nike supershoes.

You have my attention, World Athletics!

21 year old Mu, who became the youngest woman in history to own Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event aged 19, brought the heat to an already roasting Budapest (it was 89.6°F, FYI), with a custom version of Nike’s “Mint Foam” Air Zoom Maxflys.

As if turning up trackside sporting a pair of these sparkly numbers wasn’t enough, Mu breezed through this year’s preliminary round in 1:59.59 for the win.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Though the main talking point, for athletics heads anyway, was Mu's victory — not least because only five days earlier she’d effectively ruled herself out of this year’s championships through injury — for the less track-minded viewers, it was certainly the reigning world champion's gleamy Nikes that took the win.

Shop The Look
We Recommend
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Quiet Luxury Might Have Gone Silent, But It’s Still a Thing
    • Style
  • A photo of the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 v2 in the Zebra colorway
    adidas YEEZY's Next Drop Is the Next-Best Thing to the 350 "Zebra"
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Classic Sneakers Should Be in Every Wardrobe
    • Sneakers
  • Cactus Plant Flea Market & Erewhon's rainbow-colored CPFM Smoothie collab
    Cactus Plant Super Market: CPFM Has Its Own Erewhon Smoothie
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Thanks to Our Legacy & Satisfy, Running Never Looked So Chic
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Our Favorite Football Kits of the 2023/24 Season (So Far)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023