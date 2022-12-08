It's a Christmas Miracle! eBay's Nike SB Dunk Lows Return

Love them or hate them, the Nike Dunk Low has had an incredible run. Heralded as one of the Swoosh's most iconic, biggest flagship silhouettes, over the past couple of years, it's undergone a renaissance that has split fans – has the frequency of releases been overkill? Will we ever see the back of "Panda" Dunks? Probably not.

If you kick about your local city center, you might get to thinking that the Dunk Low has far surpassed the popularity of the Air Force 1 Low; and you might be right, even if StockX's sales figures show there's still an insatiable hunger for the all-white classics.

For OG fans of the Dunk, especially those that find peace in Nike SB, general release pairs come and go, but the real fun is had with collaborations.

Cast your mind back to 2003 (I won't because I was 6) – do you remember when Nike SB teamed up with eBay to auction off a special pair of Dunks that was built to resemble the marketplace's signature logo?

Color-heavy and freakishly constructed, the collaborative sneaker raised a massive $26,000 for charity, and now, just in time for the Dunk's 20th anniversary, the special edition is making a comeback.

Releasing as part of a multi-stage program in partnership with The Bodecker Foundation, the eBay Dunk reissue will first drop alongside a skateable shoe box that contains a collector's edition tribute pair, the 2022 Nike SB eBay Dunk, and a commemorative saw.

The auction for this bundle began on December 7, with all proceeds benefiting The Bodecker Foundation.

From December 9, eBay and Nike will open the inaugural “Skate ‘Em Out” store in Portland, Oregon, which will provide access to coveted SB Dunks – such as the SB Dunk Low Pro x Grateful Dead “Opti Yellow,” Dunk High SB “De La Soul,” and SB Dunk Low “Sour Apple.”

Finally, on December 16, Nike will release the 2022 SB eBay Dunk at global skate stores, with a final global release via the SNKRS app on December 17.