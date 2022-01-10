Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike is Disrupting the Dunk Release Calendar With Even More Dunks

Written by Sam Cole
Nike
Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Malachite"

Release Date: 2022

Price: $110

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Considering the frequency of Dunk Low releases we've experienced throughout the past 12 months, courtesy of Nike, the brand's choice to disrupt this flow with more Dunks is an interesting tactic.

There's no pleasing everybody when it comes to the sneaker industry. Some demand more of their favorite silhouette while others want to ensure that the release calendar remains restricted, emphasizing exclusivity.

With the exception of Kanye West's arsenal of YEEZY footwear reigning from adidas – which you'll do well to remember he promised everybody would have a chance of owning – few sneakers with near-constant release schedules have drawn a rift between sneakerheads quite like the Nike Dunk.

While 2022 has been declared the year of the Air Max 1, somehow, the Dunk continues to maintain its presence – even Dunk Highs are included, now, thanks to CLOT.

Collaborations and update constructions, at the least, offer something new to never-ending palette swaps, so the debut of the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 is somewhat of a welcomed addition to the family.

Borrow elements from both the original Dunk Low and its remix, the Disrupt. This second-generation sneaker features a slimmed-down midsole, soles that have been constructed using Nike Grind rubber, making them a part of Nike’s “Move-To-Zero” initiative.

For its debut colorway, dubbed "Malachite," green suede is paired with off-white canvas underlays, an embroidered blue, and oversized green stitched Swoosh.

Although these aren't doing much to slow Dunk mania, at least they're offering something new.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

