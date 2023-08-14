Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale

Sign up to never miss a drop
When it comes to filling out your sneaker rotation and wardrobe, there are few better places to start than Nike. The sportswear giant crosses cultural boundaries like no other, from basic lifestyle pieces to performance activewear.

The problem is that, with an almost unfathomable breadth of product, visiting the Nike site can be overwhelming if you don’t have a precise direction in mind. An easy way to narrow things down? The Nike sale.

The Nike sale deserves to be your first port of call for all things basics. Packed with gems — whether it’s Dri-FIT sports gear or a wide range of classic silhouettes like the Air Force 1 — this sale has the power to boost your rotation considerably without making a dent in the wallet.

If the 40 percent discount wasn't enough, Nike is giving all its members an extra 20 percent off so you can start your fall shopping spree on the right foot. Just enter the code READY at checkout, and you'll be good to go. Be warned, though, the code is only valid until August 27.

Shop the Nike sale here

The details

What: 40 percent off When: For a limited time Code: No code needed, just click here to shop the sale

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

