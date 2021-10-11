Here's Where to Get the Nike SB Dunk High RX-0 Unicorn Gundam Early

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

If we’ve been proven anything lately, it’s that the less likely the sneaker collaboration, the more chance it has to become a classic. From The Grateful Dead to Ben & Jerry’s, intriguing collaborations have been the bedrock of Nike SB’s recent popularity explosion. That sets the scene nicely for the next in line, then, in the form of the Nike SB Dunk High Unicorn Gundam which drops in November. With prospective buyers lining this release up already, you can guarantee your pair by copping early at StockX.

The world of sneakers has had a long and fruitful relationship with cartoons. In fact, recent fashion weeks offered the stage for several cartoon crossovers from Lanvin to Balenciaga. The tide is high for Nike to get in on the action, and how better to get involved than with the tried-and-tested Nike SB Dunk collaboration? Alongside world-famous Japanese anime franchise Gundam, Nike’s Dunk High Unicorn Gundam might be shaping up to be the cartoon crossover of the season.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the two entities have been associated, after the 2018 Air Max 98 which was dubbed the Gundam. The Nike SB Dunk High Unicorn Gundam is the first official collaboration between the pair, though. Inspired by the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, the silhouette features a bold colorway on a white backdrop as well as features like a detachable Swoosh and armored toebox. Each pair comes with a set of decals so that you can personalize your Gundam suit.

The Nike SB Dunk High Unicorn Gundam retails for a price of $110 but StockX market data shows an all-time trade range between $180 and $475. An average sale price of $319 means that this silhouette sits at a price premium of 130 percent.

Release date: November, 2021 Price: $110 Brand: Nike SB Model: Dunk High

