Highsnobiety
Nixon Is the Latest Brand to Collaborate With Grateful Dead

Written by Alek Rose

If there’s been any entity that’s in unexpectedly high demand for collaborations over the past year or so, it’s definitely Grateful Dead. The band came to fame in the late ‘60s, ushering in an era of psychedelic rock. After a collaboration with Nike in summer 2020, the band and its recognizable symbols saw an unlikely resurgence in popular culture which we’re still feeling a year on. Nixon x Grateful Dead is the latest collaboration to breathe new life into the icons of a past era.

From classic stainless steel watches to embossed leather straps, Nixon x Grateful Dead offers a bit of everything. It’s exactly what we want from this collab. Nixon’s affordable timepieces are given an exclusive makeover with Grateful Dead symbols like the lightning skull and fan-favorite Dancing Bears motif.

The world of affordable watches is littered with faux-pas, but Nixon presents a trustworthy option for those looking to style out their wrist without taking out a mortgage. Now, with the addition of eye-catching Grateful Dead designs, some of Nixon’s watches are made all the more appealing. Take the Sentry, for example: this stainless steel watch is ideal for those looking for a timeless wrist style with a classic round dial and silver bracelet. With a monochrome skull design to the dial, it’s now got a pop of unique personality, too.

Other highlights come in the form of the Light Wave. Made from recycled ocean plastic, this eco-friendly watch uses solar charging capabilities for its power and gets a bold reup with a two-tone dial. The Nixon Time Teller is, as always, a safe bet. Characterized by retro design that’s well above its pay grade of just $165, it’s a lively addition to the wrist with the Dancing Bears smiling from the gold-tone dial.

See the whole Nixon x Grateful Dead collection here
Shop Nixon x Grateful Dead Watches below.

Nixon
Grateful Dead Sentry
$300
Nixon
Grateful Dead Light Wave
$200
Nixon
Grateful Dead Sentry Chro
$475
Nixon
Grateful Dead Time Teller
$165

