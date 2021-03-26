2018’s Off-White™ Chuck 70 Could Be Restocking Next Week

Brand: Off-White™ x Converse

Model: Chuck ’70 Hi

Release Date: March 30

Price: $130

What We’re Saying: Converse has apparently announced a restock of its Off-White™ Chuck ’70. The collaboration was initially released in October 2018. A restock date has been set for March 30 and, while details are scarce, the drop will likely happen on Converse’s official site for limited-edition drops (see link above).

The sneaker retails for $130, as it did in 2018, and features the signature Off-White™ co-branding splashed across the upper. Other details include Off-White™’s characteristic alternating black and white stripe motif on the midsole, co-branded insoles, mini orange tabs stitched to Converse's signature All-Star logo on the ankle, and an orange outsole.

Keep it locked for more details ahead of the restock date.

