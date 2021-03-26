Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
2018’s Off-White™ Chuck 70 Could Be Restocking Next Week

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Converse
1 / 5

Brand: Off-White™ x Converse

Model: Chuck ’70 Hi

Release Date: March 30

Price: $130

Buy: Converse, Stadium Goods, StockX

What We’re Saying: Converse has apparently announced a restock of its Off-White™ Chuck ’70. The collaboration was initially released in October 2018. A restock date has been set for March 30 and, while details are scarce, the drop will likely happen on Converse’s official site for limited-edition drops (see link above).

The sneaker retails for $130, as it did in 2018, and features the signature Off-White™ co-branding splashed across the upper. Other details include Off-White™’s characteristic alternating black and white stripe motif on the midsole, co-branded insoles, mini orange tabs stitched to Converse's signature All-Star logo on the ankle, and an orange outsole.

Keep it locked for more details ahead of the restock date.

In the meantime, browse our selection of Converse footwear at Highsnobiety Shop

Sold Out
Converse x Jeff HamiltonChuck 70 High Poolside/Black
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Converse x Jeff HamiltonChuck 70 High Garnet/Black
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Converse x Jeff HamiltonPro Leather High Violet/Poolside
$155.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Converse x Jeff HamiltonPro Leather High Garnet/Hyper Royal
$165.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
NBHD x ConverseJack Purcell Black
$125.00
Sold Out

