Offspring & adidas Have Unfinished Business

Brand: Offspring x adidas

Model: ZX 9000

Release Date: July 24

Price: TBC

Buy: Offspring

What We’re Saying: Offspring and adidas are embarking on a new multi-sneaker collaboration as a followup to 2019's "London to LA" pack. This week, the UK retailer is giving us our first look at the latest entry from the partnership, as the "London to LA Part 2" initiative is led by an intriguing take on the ZX 9000.

Drawing from Offspring's UK roots, the ZX 9000 "London" takes design cues from the city's raw, industrious architecture. As a result, the sneaker appears with what would customarily be considered unfinished details, such as exposed foam on the side stripes, an inverted tongue label, and an exposed product label. Furthermore, the implementation of hairy suede is meant to give the ZX 9000 a more industrial feel.

As the sneaker is a celebration of the British capital, a nod to the River Thames is present on the heels, with London coordinates noted below. The insoles then showcase a map of the city, specifically pinpointing Offspring's store locations. When it comes to the colorway, the blue and red accents directly reference the Union Jack flag, while pops of turquoise harken back to the OG ZX 9000, a shoe that has long been a favorite in the UK.

The initial release from the "London to LA Part 2" pack, the ZX 9000 "London" follows Offspring's previous reinterpretations of the ZX 8000 and ZX 10000. The sneaker is expected to release in-store and online at Offspring on July 24.

