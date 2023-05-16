The North Face Is Dropping a Jewelry Line

Finally, The North Face is getting into jewelry. In partnership with British jewelry designer Maria Black, the function-focused outdoor label has embraced silver accessories — kinda.

The North Face and Maria Black's jewelry collection comprises a concise capsule of silver bracelets, rings, and necklaces created "with responsibly sourced materials," according to Black.

Debuting as part of The North Face Urban Exploration's Spring/Summer 2023 collection (or at least the seasonal lookbook), the jewelry collection will not be easy to get, unfortunately, but it does reflect an interesting element of growth for TNF.

In recent months, The North Face has explored unconventional designs, recently collaborating on a G-SHOCK watch and dropping a adjustable puffer vest.

Well, it should be said that the latter came from The North Face Japan, owned by domestic outdoor giant Goldwin, which has always pushed TNF far past its typical stylistic cues. Just look at THE NORTH FACE PURPLE LABEL's excellent lookbook styling: nothing outside of Japan is touching that.

The point is that The North Face has gently pushed the design envelope as of late. Not that its oeuvre is bereft of the classic Nuptse puffers and fleece jackets that TNF fans expect, but that TNF is long past solely being an outdoor brand — it's a full-on lifestyle label.

This Maria Black jewelry line is proof.

Unfortunately, The North Face x Maria Black will only be available as part of a giveaway through The North Face UK (keep up with TNF UK's socials for more information) and won't be given a proper release but, hey, who's to say that this isn't the start of more TNF jewelry?

Silver carabiners, elevated climbing hardware: sky's the limit.