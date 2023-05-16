Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The North Face Is Dropping a Jewelry Line

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Finally, The North Face is getting into jewelry. In partnership with British jewelry designer Maria Black, the function-focused outdoor label has embraced silver accessories — kinda.

The North Face and Maria Black's jewelry collection comprises a concise capsule of silver bracelets, rings, and necklaces created "with responsibly sourced materials," according to Black.

Debuting as part of The North Face Urban Exploration's Spring/Summer 2023 collection (or at least the seasonal lookbook), the jewelry collection will not be easy to get, unfortunately, but it does reflect an interesting element of growth for TNF.

In recent months, The North Face has explored unconventional designs, recently collaborating on a G-SHOCK watch and dropping a adjustable puffer vest.

Well, it should be said that the latter came from The North Face Japan, owned by domestic outdoor giant Goldwin, which has always pushed TNF far past its typical stylistic cues. Just look at THE NORTH FACE PURPLE LABEL's excellent lookbook styling: nothing outside of Japan is touching that.

The point is that The North Face has gently pushed the design envelope as of late. Not that its oeuvre is bereft of the classic Nuptse puffers and fleece jackets that TNF fans expect, but that TNF is long past solely being an outdoor brand — it's a full-on lifestyle label.

This Maria Black jewelry line is proof.

Unfortunately, The North Face x Maria Black will only be available as part of a giveaway through The North Face UK (keep up with TNF UK's socials for more information) and won't be given a proper release but, hey, who's to say that this isn't the start of more TNF jewelry?

Silver carabiners, elevated climbing hardware: sky's the limit.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The North Face Is Dropping a Jewelry Line

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    KIKI Is the Next-Gen Beauty Brand Promoting Customer to Boss

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    With adidas' Blueprint, Needles Perfected the Tracksuit

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Knit-Picking: The Best Cardigans for Spring

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Would You Wear a Sweater Made Out of Seaweed?

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023