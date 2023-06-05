Next In Line For a Palace Collab? Oakley

What’s cooler than a pair of Oakleys? Answer: a pair of Palace Oakleys and, as it happens, the two are coming together for a collaboration this season. What are the chances?!

Slated to land online June 9, Palace Oakley is everything you’d expect from a collaboration between the pair: early 2000s eyewear, fused with today’s streetwear aesthetic. A concoction that together makes for two iterations of Oakley’s iconic Re:Subzero silhouette (the same focal point of its recent Satisfy collaboration).

Arriving in silver with Prizm black lenses and tan with Prizm 24K gold lenses, both styles weigh in at just 24 grams. That’s the equivalent of half a Mars bar, or three cherry tomatoes, according to my new favorite website.

The collaboration also features clothing: a workwear jacket, five-pocket trousers, a black shell reflective jacket, shorts, hoodies, and t-shirts, as well as some six-panel caps and beanies, all of which arrive in a dusty color palette of sand, camo, blacks, and grey.

Typically for Palace, the launch is accompanied by an energetic short film by long standing collaborator Adam Todhunter that features Palace skater Savannah Stacey Keenan and friends stomping around a digitally warped world.

For Palace, it’s been a pretty busy 2023 on the collaboration front already. After starting things off with an adidas Samba link-up back in January, the London imprint has gone on to release co-collections with names like UGG, RIMOWA, and Reebok, as well as recently dropping some 991s alongside New Balance.

These Oakleys, though, are arriving just in time. Just in time for you to look the part amidst a British summer that’ll be cloudy 90 percent of time anyway. Small wins.