Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Patagonia Baggies Are a Summer Essential & These Are the Best Colorways

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Summer is at its peak. This means one thing for sure: men all over the world are wondering if they’re uncomfortable, or comfortable, enough to start wearing shorts yet. It’s a big decision, but one made much easier by a definitive summer pair. Patagonia, the king of outdoor wear and ethical business strategy, has set the standard for summer shorts with more colorways of its OG Baggies.

Patagonia Baggies are cut from 100% recycled nylon complete with a quick-drying, water-repellent finish, so you’ll be prepared for whatever your summer days throw at you. Better yet, the wide range of colors are all available for around the $50 mark. Shop the essential 5" shorts in multiple colorways below.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Patagonia Baggies below.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Patagonia
Baggies Lights Short
$39
Image on Highsnobiety
Patagonia
Baggies Longs
$55
Image on Highsnobiety
Patagonia
Baggies Longs Shorts
$55
Image on Highsnobiety
Patagonia
Baggies Lights Short
$55
Image on Highsnobiety
Patagonia
Baggies Lights Short
$55

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • We Found The Best Overshirts to See You Through Spring and Summer So You Don't Have To
  • These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • These Are the Best BE@RBRICKs to Buy Right Now
  • Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime This Summer
What To Read Next
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • CDG’s Best Vans Sneaker Is Suddenly Luxe AF
  • Aaron Levine, Magician of Menswear, Is Building the Permanent Wardrobe
  • This adidas Shoe Is the Mercedes of Sneakers — Literally
  • adidas' Mega-Flattened Stan Smith Is Also Mega-Metallic
  • Roger Federer’s Signature Sneaker Is in Its Prime
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now