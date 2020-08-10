Patagonia Baggies Are a Summer Essential & These Are the Best Colorways

Summer is at its peak. This means one thing for sure: men all over the world are wondering if they’re uncomfortable, or comfortable, enough to start wearing shorts yet. It’s a big decision, but one made much easier by a definitive summer pair. Patagonia, the king of outdoor wear and ethical business strategy, has set the standard for summer shorts with more colorways of its OG Baggies.

Patagonia Baggies are cut from 100% recycled nylon complete with a quick-drying, water-repellent finish, so you’ll be prepared for whatever your summer days throw at you. Better yet, the wide range of colors are all available for around the $50 mark. Shop the essential 5" shorts in multiple colorways below.

