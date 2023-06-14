Corteiz, Daily Paper, ACW, & More Celebrate 10 Years of PLACES + FACES

Believe it or not, it's been ten years since PLACES + FACES stepped onto the scene, offering a behind-the-scenes and "in the mix" look at the lives of the celebrities integral to pushing the culture of music and fashion. In that time, it's gone leaps and bounds to outgrow the bounds of being solely photography focused, becoming a fully-fledged brand in its own right.

As PLACES + FACES turns ten, it looks towards the brands, designers, and individuals that have been shaping the culture alongside it to deliver a celebratory pop-up in the heart of London.

Promotional materials shared via Instagram include a video that goes the extra mile to show not only how far PLACES + FACES has come in the past decade, but how deeply engrained in the culture it promotes it is.

Within the ten years video, everyone from Virgil Abloh to ASAP Rocky, Bukayo Saka, Central Cee, Jorja Smith, and ASAP Yams makes an appearance, serving a reminder that wherever "it" was happening, P+F was there.

Clint, Founder of Corteiz, also makes an appearance in a clip from 2018, speaking to the power that his brand would come to possess in 2023.

To mark the occasion, the PLACES + FACES London pop-up will bring together a selection of collaborations, including Corteiz, A COLD WALL, Daily Paper, Slawn, and more.

The event will take place this Saturday, June 17, in East London, E1 6QL.