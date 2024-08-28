PUMA’s Floating Super Shoe Is So Wild, It’s Illegal

By PUMA’s own admission, its new Fast RB NITROTM Elite shoe is a radical design. However, that almost feels like an understatement, this hyper-futuristic running shoe is certifiably bonkers.

Unlike its elite race day running shoes, which comply with the stringent laws laid out by race regulators, PUMA has set out to break the rules with its Fast RB NITROTM Elite shoe. It’s decided to throw every cutting-edge technology it can find into this shoe. And then some more.

“With the Fast RB NITROTM Elite, we asked the question: What if we pushed running technology as far as we can?” says Romain Girard, Head of Innovation Design at PUMA. “This is not just a running shoe; it's a statement. Proof of our intent to not only be the fastest brand in the world, but the most innovative.”

This innovative new model is nothing like the other shoes you’ll find on the shelves of your local Dick's Sporting Goods. I’m not even sure it’s able to sit on a shelf: the heel of the shoe floats in the air while the front portion of the sole sits on the ground.

The chunky, partially airborne sole unit is packed with 58mm of NITROFOAM Elite, PUMA’s most advanced foam technology, making it 18mm above racing regulations.

In between the technical foam, three carbon plates can be found. These types of plates have become commonplace in race day footwear over the past decade but having three of them in one shoe is practically unheard of.

Elsewhere on the shoe, the upper further skews tradition through its lack of laces, instead it's reinforced with PUMA PWRTAPE.

It's easy to assume that all of this flashy design is a gimmick, a piece of clever marketing, however, early tests by runners suggest that PUMA’s running shoe has the performance to match its sci-fi looks. Its lack of stability has been pointed out by some reviews though.

If you want to test the shoes out for yourself, they’re available now at PUMA stores and select retailers for $350. However, only 1,000 pairs have been made, so, you’ll have to be quick.

Ever since PUMA’s rule-breaking super shoe first emerged online, the running community has been scratching its head, wondering what to make of the shoe. Now, it has arrived and is ready to hit the pavement. Well, as long as you’re not competing in an official race, then the regulators will swiftly deem your expensive new footwear illegal.