Rains' 3D-Printed Mules Are Insanely Sculptural

After briefly dabbling in the 3D shoe space for its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Rains is back for round two.

The Scandi outerwear lifestyle brand teamed up with 3D shoe printing company Zellerfeld again, creating a new pair of crazy 3D-printed mules.

When attending the launch party at Rains' Soho space in NYC, I got an up-close and personal look at the chunky slip-on beauties. On display (and on-foot), I noticed how textural Rains-branded uppers met this exaggerated tooth-like base, which directly nodded to Rains' signature statement zippers.

The Rains x Zellerfeld Zip Mule — officially available on August 14 — uses the same 3D printing technology from the first collaboration. Also, like the first round of 3D steppers, Rains' textural Zip Mules are printed-to-order, available in three equally striking colorways: black, oat, and orange.

1 / 1 Rains

When Rains and Zellerfeld first collaborated, the duo created a wild, puffed-up sneaker that paid homage to Rains' famed puffer jackets. The padded shoe quietly entered the runway during Rains' Paris Fashion Week show, almost immediately catching the eye of sneaker aficionados.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

3D-printed sneakers and mules aren't exactly new, but they remain cutting-edge pieces in the footwear industry. The technology's innovation excites even the most lagging sneakerhead.

Paramount brands like Heron Preston, Louis Vuitton, and KidSuper teamed with Zellerfeld for their own takes on 3D-printed shoes, further advancing the craze in the shoe space.

With collaborations like Rains' toothy mules, Zellerfeld proves it's here to stay. Aside from brand team-ups, the 3D printing pros launched a program earlier this summer that allows fans to create their own made-to-order shoes and earn some coins from their creations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Between innovative collaborations and customizable 3D designs, Zellerfeld is bringing the future of footwear to the present. And the future looks pretty darn comfortable...and dimensional.