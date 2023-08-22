Sign up to never miss a drop
Tonight’s Dinner Special: Salomon With a Side of Ranra

in Sneakers

Ranra follows a "better" mentality, showcased through its transitional outerwear rooted in nature-conscious and overall top-notch design practices.

Now, the London and Reykjavík-based design studio has "bettered" its 2022 Salomon Cross Pro collab to create the, well, Cross Pro Better.

With the Cross Pro Better, Ranra upped its previous natural dye processes and materials, resulting in two even more beautiful colorways: Cathay Spice/Kelp/Bright Lime Green and Turmeric/Blazing Orange/Scarlet Ibis.

These eye-catching and fresh dye jobs make for flawless colorblocking on the Cross Pro Better's upper, where an impressive material story of cotton ripstop, cork, and seemingly suede unfold.

Ranra's Salomon Cross Pro Better is complete with a thick sole comprised of recycled rubber and EVA foam outsole, giving the shoe more of a sporty edge.

If you're already sold, mark your calendars. 'Cause the Ranra x Salomon Cross Pro Better drops on August 24 at Salomon's and Ranra's websites at 10 AM CET. It will also be up for grabs at select stockists.

What can more can we say? Ranra's Salomon collab is quite the treat — at least, that's the vibe we're getting with the collab's feast-focused campaign with the Cross Pro Better at the center of the dinner table.

Honey, could you pass the Ranra Salomon, please? And yes, we'll also take seconds.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
