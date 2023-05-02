Sign up to never miss a drop
Behind the Scenes of Robert Pattinson's Met Gala 2023 Dior Look

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

The 2023 Met Gala has come and gone. All we're left with are memories of the fabulously expensive outfits that we'll only ever see the one time though, in the case of Robert Pattinson, it's not really a one-off.

See, Robert Pattinson is rarely seen in public if it isn't for a big red carpet moment like the Met Gala and, these days, most of his red carpets are at Dior shows. Seriously, we've mostly only witnessed Pattinson at Dior runway shows and in seasonal menswear campaigns which is sad — give us more R-Patz!

So we'll just have to savor the photos from Met Gala 2023, where Pattinson walked the red carpet arm in arm with partner Suki Waterhouse, he in bespoke Dior menswear and she in a Fendi dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld for the house's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Though their looks were from separate houses (under the same conglomerate, admittedly), Pattinson and Waterhouse still twinned, kinda, with her dress' sparkly accents mirrored in his gem-crusted derbies and gold collar pin.

Dior offered us a behind the scenes look at how Pattinson's look came to be, revealing the time-consuming process necessary to create the proper fit on something as simple as the half-kilt that matched Pattinson's otherwise classic wool/linen suit (a bespoke rendition of a style from the Dior Fall 2023 collection, of course).

1 / 8

Pattinson wasn't the only guy at the Met Gala in a kilt, of course — the garment is an homage to Karl Lagerfeld, who informed the event's theme — but he really pulled it off.

It's all about the proportions, how the half-skirt hit just above the ankle on Pattinson's right leg. It provided a gentle contrast to his otherwise elegantly slim tailoring.

Lookin' good, Rob. Hope to see you out and about more often!

