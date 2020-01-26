JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation hosted its annual pre-Grammy brunch yesterday, and as with every year, the music industry’s biggest name’s stepped out for the annual shindig.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z attended the Los Angeles event on Saturday looking spiffy in complementary suits. They were joined by celebs like Rihanna, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Miguel, Meek Mill, Joey Bada$$, T.I., Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, and many more. Lauren London also attended with her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle’s sister.

Photos from the star-studded event quickly gained traction on social media, with fans even hailing the occasion as a bigger industry moment than the Grammys themselves. Check out the best snaps and reactions to Roc Nation’s brunch below.

The Carters stole the show

JAY said y’all better get my outfit STRAIGHT 💀💀💀

Jay Z & Beyonce have left the building… it’s not pink.. it’s MAUVE. #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/AJAu7ZaaDS — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 26, 2020

Kevin Hart & Diddy gave touching toasts 🥂

Roc Nation brunch >>>>> Grammys

The fact that being at the #RocNationBrunch is a bigger flex than being at the Grammys…… pic.twitter.com/Mv2R0ZVgut — posh spice (@posh_spice06) January 25, 2020

Riri and T.I. accidentally matched

Rihanna e T.I. no Roc Nation Brunch 2020. #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/R8nFrjB836 — RNB Midia (@RNBmidia) January 26, 2020

Mom & dad were also in attendance 🥺

And we all wished we were there 😔

Me walking back to my car after I'm denied entry to #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/5NpgbSQp6s — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) January 25, 2020

One day I will be at the #RocNationBrunch ✨ I don’t give a damn if I gotta be part of the clean up crew. Imma be there! pic.twitter.com/mI6FiiraV8 — Holly (@HxllzSays) January 25, 2020

Subscribe