Here’s What Went Down at Roc Nation’s Star-Studded Brunch

Rihanna and dj Khaled at roc nation's the brunch
Getty Images / Erik Voake

JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation hosted its annual pre-Grammy brunch yesterday, and as with every year, the music industry’s biggest name’s stepped out for the annual shindig.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z attended the Los Angeles event on Saturday looking spiffy in complementary suits. They were joined by celebs like Rihanna, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Miguel, Meek Mill, Joey Bada$$, T.I., Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, and many more. Lauren London also attended with her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle’s sister.

Photos from the star-studded event quickly gained traction on social media, with fans even hailing the occasion as a bigger industry moment than the Grammys themselves. Check out the best snaps and reactions to Roc Nation’s brunch below.

The Carters stole the show

JAY said y’all better get my outfit STRAIGHT 💀💀💀

Kevin Hart & Diddy gave touching toasts 🥂

View this post on Instagram

THE GAME HAS BEEN ELEVATED!! ✊🏿

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Roc Nation brunch >>>>> Grammys

Riri and T.I. accidentally matched

Mom & dad were also in attendance 🥺

And we all wished we were there 😔
Words by Sarah Osei
Staff Writer