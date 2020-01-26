JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation hosted its annual pre-Grammy brunch yesterday, and as with every year, the music industry’s biggest name’s stepped out for the annual shindig.
Beyoncé and JAY-Z attended the Los Angeles event on Saturday looking spiffy in complementary suits. They were joined by celebs like Rihanna, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Miguel, Meek Mill, Joey Bada$$, T.I., Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, and many more. Lauren London also attended with her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle’s sister.
Photos from the star-studded event quickly gained traction on social media, with fans even hailing the occasion as a bigger industry moment than the Grammys themselves. Check out the best snaps and reactions to Roc Nation’s brunch below.