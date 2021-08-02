Wait, Was Leo Wearing Pleasures in Romeo & Juliet?

Shakespearian style hit its absolute peak in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation of Romeo & Juliet. Droves of amazing Cuban-collar shirts acted as the medium for Luhrmann’s saturated colors to shine, epitomizing the Miami-style Verona Beach aesthetic. But, amongst the crowd, one shirt stood out, and it turns out that Leonardo DiCaprio was wearing a PLEASURES shirt all along.

A fresh-faced Leo sports the blue button-down which features an unforgettable heart graphic to the chest. Okay, the original wasn't made by PLEASURES, but the LA label just made a one-to-one reincarnation of it.

Cut from rayon, the PLEASURES Heart Shirt features an array of sunflowers which acts as a figurative frame for the main focus: the heart graphic. Complete with rose sash, sword piercing, and flaming top, it sits front and center, a powerful reference for anyone who has ever seen the iconic movie.

Shop Leonardo DiCaprio's Romeo & Juliet Shirt below.

