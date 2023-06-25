Here's Your Best Look Yet at sacai's Nike Footscapes

sacai keeps teasing its upcoming Nike collaboration.

Ahead of the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, Highsnobiety got an exclusive closer look at sacai's collaborative Nike Footscape sneakers, currently expected to arrive sometime later this year during the cooler seasons.

In this best look yet, modeled by champion French fencer Enzo Lefort, we see the sacai x Nike Footscape mid-top sneaker rendered in a tan colorway with mesh and suede paneling for the upper.

True to the Footscape's nature, the collaborative shoe also boosts the shoe's traditional and very distinct side lace system.

Just when you thought sacai ditched its twinning details, you'll notice its Nike Footscape sneaker doubles up its laces, offering both a work boot style and classic sneaker shoelaces.

Also, like sacai's previous Nike collabs, the Footscape collab rests upon a pretty stacked sole.

The sneaker's tongue boasts dual sacai and Nike branding but there are plenty of Nike Swooshes dotted around the shoe's upper, including the forefoot, ankle and the rear heel.

ICYMI: We got a first glimpse of Nike and sacai's anticipated sneaker collaboration during sacai's FW23 show, which debuted the shoe in three colorways, including the tan iterations seen above.

It was joined by a bevy of big-name collaborations, including sacai's first Carhart WIP team-up.

sacai's Footscape joins a roster of Swoosh silhouettes that received a revival courtesy of a longtime Nike collaborator, alongside the Mac Attack (thanks to Travis Scott) and Air Moc (an UNDERCOVER drop). Lucky for the Footscape, it scored big with the sacai treatment.

sacai's Footscapes follow a series of consistent Nike sneaker collabs, primarily focusing on the VaporWaffle shoe but also extending to the Cortez and classic Blazer. Not that Nike is sacai only footwear collaborator, by any means...

With these even better looks at sacai's Footscapes, it's safe to assume we're that much closer to the long-awaited release. Rejoice!