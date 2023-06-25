Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Here's Your Best Look Yet at sacai's Nike Footscapes

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

sacai keeps teasing its upcoming Nike collaboration.

Ahead of the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, Highsnobiety got an exclusive closer look at sacai's collaborative Nike Footscape sneakers, currently expected to arrive sometime later this year during the cooler seasons.

In this best look yet, modeled by champion French fencer Enzo Lefort, we see the sacai x Nike Footscape mid-top sneaker rendered in a tan colorway with mesh and suede paneling for the upper.

True to the Footscape's nature, the collaborative shoe also boosts the shoe's traditional and very distinct side lace system.

1 / 3

Just when you thought sacai ditched its twinning details, you'll notice its Nike Footscape sneaker doubles up its laces, offering both a work boot style and classic sneaker shoelaces.

Also, like sacai's previous Nike collabs, the Footscape collab rests upon a pretty stacked sole.

The sneaker's tongue boasts dual sacai and Nike branding but there are plenty of Nike Swooshes dotted around the shoe's upper, including the forefoot, ankle and the rear heel.

1 / 2

ICYMI: We got a first glimpse of Nike and sacai's anticipated sneaker collaboration during sacai's FW23 show, which debuted the shoe in three colorways, including the tan iterations seen above.

It was joined by a bevy of big-name collaborations, including sacai's first Carhart WIP team-up.

sacai's Footscape joins a roster of Swoosh silhouettes that received a revival courtesy of a longtime Nike collaborator, alongside the Mac Attack (thanks to Travis Scott) and Air Moc (an UNDERCOVER drop). Lucky for the Footscape, it scored big with the sacai treatment.

sacai's Footscapes follow a series of consistent Nike sneaker collabs, primarily focusing on the VaporWaffle shoe but also extending to the Cortez and classic Blazer. Not that Nike is sacai only footwear collaborator, by any means...

With these even better looks at sacai's Footscapes, it's safe to assume we're that much closer to the long-awaited release. Rejoice!

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No Notes: JW Anderson SS24 Shoes Are Paw-fect

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Action Bronson's Second NB 990v6 Has Landed

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    More Wales Bonner x adidas? We Want it All

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Loewe SS24 Is One for the Glitter Bois

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Looks Like Action Bronson Has Another New Balance Shoe Coming (& It's Not a 990)

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023