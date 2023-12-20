Salehe Bembury's Latest New Balance Comes Pre-Heated

Salehe Bembury is one of New Balance’s most consistent collaborators.

Since Bembury’s inaugural team up with the Boston-based sneaker label back in 2020, the former Versace footwear VP has served umpteen takes on a myriad of signature New Balance silhouettes including the 2002R, 990v2, and 574.

Bembury’s latest design, though, is one of his best New Balances yet and arrives in the form of the techy-looking 1906R silhouette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Officially revealed via Bembury’s Instagram on December 20, the 1906 comes draped in flame-like ombre mesh that sits beneath metallic silver overlays and atop New Balance’s archetypal N-ergy cushioning underfoot. I suppose you could say Bembury's bringing the heat?

The new 1906, which was first teased earlier this year, looks set to drop alongside a red and blue take of the same silhouette, a colorway also revealed by Bembury's social account.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When it comes to release details on both New Balance 1906s, information is a little sparse. Although whenever Bembury has shared in-hand images of sneakers in the past, it often indicates that a drop isn’t too far away.

For Bembury, another New Balance release bookends what has been a mad busy year for the designer.

After being named as Crocs’ Pollex creative director back in April, Bembury has been on a mission to transform the Boulder-based footwear brand, a task that also involves leading Crocs’ charge into the world of sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That, alongside a slew of Pollex releases, multiple Moncler collaborations, and even his very own Clarks Originals silhouette.

All in all, you could say it’s been a pretty fruitful year for Bembury, and what better way to round it out with your own New Balance 1906, the best sneaker of the bunch.