Salehe Bembury's Got Another Colorful New Balance Coming Our Way (Maybe)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Paris Fashion Week menswear edition is underway, teasing what's to come during the Spring/Summer 2024 season. Fashion week is also a perfect time to casually slide in surprise collaborations, a move that's become a thing for both on and off the runway.

Salehe Bembury can vouch for off-runway, as the designer may have provided first glimpses at his next New Balance collaboration.

After tackling the 990v2 and whistling 574s, it appears Bembury's next shoe will be a collaborative 1906R. Based on the teaser, the Bembury's pairs feature the 1906's distinct build — an upper with synthetic overlays and mesh underlays all atop an ABZORB.

Ironically, the shoe borrows its design from the comfy New Balance 2002R, a silhouette that Bembury also explored in the past.

Like the 2002R and almost all of Bembury's past collabs, the latest is colorful. It boasts bright hues like yellow and red, topped with silver accents.

It's a vibrant take compared to the model's relatively muted general releases and past team-ups with names like COMME des GARÇONS and Auralee. This isn't a diss, by the way. Collaborative or not, the 1906, like most New Balance shoes, doesn't miss when it comes to great colorways. And Bembury's pairs advance the streak.

Besides these early looks, there are no further details on Salehe Bembury's New Balance shoes. But with a dedicated teaser on Bembury's feed, it's safe to assume 1) they're his next collab and 2) more details will follow. Hopefully.

In case you need a Bembury shoe fix while we await more details, the Crocs Pollex creative director dropped off new clogs, which hit retailers soon. Just throwing that out there.

