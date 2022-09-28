Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Salomon's XT-4 is Pacing Back Into the Spotlight

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
@lelabostore
1 / 2

Salomon's Color and Material Design Team's masterful use of color has birthed some of the sneaker industry's greatest palettes, so much so; that creating a concise ranking of some of its best in class is no easy feat.

Throughout the last couple of years, the XT-6, a flagship silhouette at Salomon, has continuously managed to outclass similarly styled runners, seeing almost every new colorway fly off shelves with pace. SS22 was a particularly strong season, ushering in several of the silhouette's best looks – as well as marking a significant step up in consistency for the Sportstyle category.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It would, of course, be disingenuous to suggest that the XT-6 is the only style in the Salomon arsenal worthy of note, both regarding its construction and palette selections when the XT-4 performs just as highly (and in some cases outperforms) as its counterpart.

What separates the two styles is how color blocking is applied. On the 6, palettes take on more traditional schemes, with block colors sitting side by side, whereas striking gradients elevate the upper of the 4.

Sold Out
SalomonXT-4 Delicioso/Toffee/Empire Yellow
$195.00
Sold Out

From lime into blue, purple into pink, tie-dyes, and red through green on the fan-favorite The Broken Arm collaboration, the XT-4 has proven its merit time and time again – now, upcoming seasonal colorways are putting the sneaker back on the map.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Spotlighted on IG via Le Labo Store, the first of these upcoming pairs is a new direction as bright colors are swapped out for a deep brown that fades into olive green, elevated with pops of yellow, green, and classicly black overlays.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The second is a marriage of blues, pairing several hues for a sea-like palette that wouldn't go a miss in the summer months.

Release details remain something of a mystery; however, we're starting to see the new colorways hit shop floors — which includes the virtual shelves of the Highsnobiety Shop.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Acne StudiosNofo Lace-Up Sneakers Grey/Black
$490.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mizuno x SorayamaWave Prophecy White/Gold
$310.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Reebok x Maison MargielaQuestion Mid Memory Of Black
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Underrated Salomon Sneaker Goes Amphibious
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week's Best Sneaker Releases
  • If Sandy Liang & Salomon Once Epitomized Girlcore, Their New Shoe Is Full-on Momcore
  • A Kithmas Miracle! Not One But TWO All-New Tech'd-up Salmon Sneakers
  • The Next Big Salomon Crossover Sneaker Doesn't Yell — It Whispers (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now