Satisfy x norda Is For Mind, Body & Sole

Satisfy is a running brand like no other. Where others are driven by performance and results, Satisfy focuses on the journey and the experience of a run – an approach that’s seen it become a label for the more unorthodox runner, an anti-performance performance brand, if you will.

Striving to eliminate physical distractions on a run with its premium apparel and accessories, Satisfy has always aimed to deliver product that helps to unlock the “Runner’s High,” an elusive state wherein peace and silence can be attained mid-workout – a goal for many runners.

This season Satisfy is focusing on footwear with this same mantra, and has teamed up with Canadian footwear label norda to produce its first-ever trail shoe: Peace 001.

“People who resonate or identify with Satisfy have a deep appreciation for running equipment,” Satisfy founder Brice Partouche tells Highsnobiety.

“They recognize the attention to detail we put into every element of our design process—unique fabrics and technology, sustainability, and silhouettes.”

Satisfy / Marvin Leuvrey

The brainchild of trail running marathon runners Nicholas and Willamina Martire, norda's minimalist appeal saw it almost accidentally find itself in a similar position to Satisfy, something that led to a somewhat natural collaboration.

“In the nascent period of norda’s launch, we found that much of our community organically discovered norda and the 001 on their own,” continues Partouche. “In this sense, this is truly a cross-cultural bridge that initiated our line of communication and brought about the collaboration.”

Like Satisfy, norda prioritizes sustainability, which is why the Peace 001 – which drops globally on July 21 (5pm CET) – arrives as the first of its kind to successfully incorporate a bio-based Dyneema into a breathable upper material.

Satisfy / Marvin Leuvrey 1 / 2

Offered in a “Jadeite” colorway, the Peace 001 combines with a lightweight Vibram midsole and custom Vibram lug pattern, which not only eliminates physical distraction while journeying through diverse terrain and environments, but looks great too.

Collaborations in this day and age can often seem forced, yet when it comes to Satisfy and norda, nothing seems more natural.