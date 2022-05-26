Satisfy Proves No Run Is off Limits

When Brice Partouche founded Satisfy in 2015, he had aims of revolutionizing running apparel as he knew it. Out went the traditional performance gear, and in came a fashion-conscious outlook, an approach that in turn helped its wearers experience the elusive “runner’s high” all day long.

Often described as a magical state of euphoria by those lucky enough to have experienced it, the chances of achieving runner's high can be increased by simply donning Satisfy gear — according to Partouche, at least.

The crux of Satisfy's oeuvre is hassle-free ease, abetted by premium materials and quality finishing, yielding a distraction-free wardrobe. This effortlessness is the most essential aspect for achieving the runner's high, so you can rely on Satisfy to always come correct with both wearable and functional clobber.

For the Parisian label, running is all about the experience (see its ritualistic Stonehenge collection from earlier in the year, for example), which is why its team headed east to Italy’s largest volcano, Mount Etna, for the launch of Satisfy's latest collection: ALTA, set to drop on May 26 on Satisfy's website.

Satisfy enlisted local runners to the volcano's summit to demonstrate that even molten lava isn’t off-limits when it comes to getting a jog on.

Inspired by the volcano's volatility — Mount Etna still erupts on occasion — ALTA is a mix of tees (including its signature Moth Eaten styles), shorts, singlets and accessories, all arriving in a pleasing mineral-hued color palette.

By combining a penchant for technical materials (most notably their proprietary AuraLite and JUSTICE fabrics) and designing durable performance apparel, Partouche and Satisfy continue to provide an alternative option for the alternative runner.