Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Satisfy Proves No Run Is off Limits

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
Satisfy / Achille Mauri
1 / 10

When Brice Partouche founded Satisfy in 2015, he had aims of revolutionizing running apparel as he knew it. Out went the traditional performance gear, and in came a fashion-conscious outlook, an approach that in turn helped its wearers experience the elusive “runner’s high” all day long.

Often described as a magical state of euphoria by those lucky enough to have experienced it, the chances of achieving runner's high can be increased by simply donning Satisfy gear — according to Partouche, at least.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The crux of Satisfy's oeuvre is hassle-free ease, abetted by premium materials and quality finishing, yielding a distraction-free wardrobe. This effortlessness is the most essential aspect for achieving the runner's high, so you can rely on Satisfy to always come correct with both wearable and functional clobber.

Satisfy / Achille Mauri
1 / 3

For the Parisian label, running is all about the experience (see its ritualistic Stonehenge collection from earlier in the year, for example), which is why its team headed east to Italy’s largest volcano, Mount Etna, for the launch of Satisfy's latest collection: ALTA, set to drop on May 26 on Satisfy's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Satisfy enlisted local runners to the volcano's summit to demonstrate that even molten lava isn’t off-limits when it comes to getting a jog on.

Inspired by the volcano's volatility — Mount Etna still erupts on occasion — ALTA is a mix of tees (including its signature Moth Eaten styles), shorts, singlets and accessories, all arriving in a pleasing mineral-hued color palette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Vimeo video.

By combining a penchant for technical materials (most notably their proprietary AuraLite and JUSTICE fabrics) and designing durable performance apparel, Partouche and Satisfy continue to provide an alternative option for the alternative runner.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Satisfy x HighsnobietyHS Sports Balance T-Shirt Black Pigment
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Satisfy x HighsnobietyHS Sports Balance Muscle Tee Pink
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Satisfy x HighsnobietyHS Sports Patchwork Bandana Multi
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's 3D-Printed Air Max Shoes Are Real
  • You Have Jeans for Working, These Are Jeans for Marathon Running
  • Finally, Revolutionary Spray-On Super Shoes for All To Enjoy
  • The First-Ever In-House Satisfy Sneaker Is Purpose-Built Utility (EXCLUSIVE)
  • This Classic Nike Sneaker's Game Days Are Over. Its Fashion Era Has Just Begun
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now