Sean Wotherspoon's Vintage GAP Collection Is Nostalgic AF

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
Ask anyone who grew up in the early nineties to name the first brand that comes to mind when they think of utilitarian basics and they’ll almost certainly say GAP.

When I think of the storied American retailer, I fondly recall a multi-colored striped Oxford shirt my parents bought me for a family holiday to Spain, one I’d still wear now.

For Sean Wotherspoon though, the designer of the Nike Air Max 97/1 and now arguably one of the most famous sneakerheads on the planet, his connection to GAP is much more profound.

“My relationship with GAP goes pretty deep,” he tells Highsnobiety. “My mom worked at the GAP at our local mall in the late nineties and I was always dressed in GAP head to toe growing up.

“It’s pretty fun looking back at photos and seeing some of the classic GAP fits that so many children and adults were rocking,” he adds. “My mom has been helping me dig up old photos so it’s been a fun family project getting her involved too.”

Highsnobiety is speaking to Wotherspoon on the eve of the launch of his new vintage GAP capsule, a collection of thoughtfully-curated garments pulled from the retailer’s 80s, 90s, and 2000s back catalog.

As a renowned vintage collector and self-proclaimed GAP fan himself, Wotherspoon has spent months carefully scouring the globe for nostalgic GAP pieces for his debut release, handpicking items that not only looked good, but that also told a GAP story in some way, shape, or form.

“I worked with GAP to find pieces at vintage shops, flea markets around the world, and in their extensive archive in NYC, all while taking inspiration from my personal GAP vintage collection as well,” explains Wotherspoon on the collaboration’s creative process.

“This limited release of items for the summer consists of pieces that really caught my eye, whether it be the unique textures, iconic designs or nostalgic feel, each item was hand curated to round out the collection and bring a variety of options to GAP fans.”

Spanning everything from T-shirts, shirts, skirts, shorts, to denim, jeans, and outerwear, the collection – which retails from $55 to $90 – is the start of an ongoing project between Wotherspoon and GAP, with more releases slated for later in the year.

“I think people are obsessed with vintage because of the quality, character, and style,” adds Wotherspoon. “There’s so many staple styles that came from GAP that I want to unearth. Vintage clothing can give you the greatest opportunity to express your individuality. That's what's most important to me."

