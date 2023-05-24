Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas' Gazelle Just Got Sean Wotherspoonified

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole
There's something about the adidas Gazelle that just gets people going. Perhaps it's something to do with heritage, or maybe it's the perfected simplicity of the silhouette; either way, it continues to reach new peaks, celebrated for its excellence.

While its minimalist build has played a significant role in its adoption by sneakerheads, fashion enthusiasts, and a host more within society, it's not afraid to delve into the depths of statement-making flair. At the very least, Sean Wotherspoon knows how to combine the two to deliver something unique.

Since delivering the Air Max 97/1 with Nike back in 2018, Sean Wotherspoon has been unshakeable in the sneaker world. Despite the huge success of this release as part of that year's Air Max Day celebrations, Wotherspoon and Nike would be a one-time deal.

It would, however, serve as a springboard to an ever-evolving relationship between Sean Wotherspoon and adidas, which has delivered a host of sneakers that have taken Three Stripes' flagship silhouettes as foundations.

Following the baggy-equipped Superturf, as well as Hot Wheels branded Superturf and "SUPEREARTH" Superstar, Wotherspoon has set his attention to the beloved Gazelle.

Unlike the Gazelles you might find dominating TikTok and the odd Blokecore 'fit, this iteration dials color and pattern up to 100 for a finish that's sure to snap necks.

While colorful pattern work dresses the corduroy base of the sneaker, strikes of navy and deep red color the tongue tab, heel, Three Stripes branding, and laces, while a semi-transparent gum sole offers the finishing touch.

