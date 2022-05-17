SEVENSTORE Latest Activation Champions Positive Retail

In an effort to spotlight the positive influence of circular fashion, SEVENSTORE has welcomed Positive Retail to its Liverpudlian home for a three-week collaborative pop-up activation, highlighting an alternate entry point to premium apparel, accessories, and footwear.

Across England, regional retailers have been shifting the landscape of street-facing fashion, utilizing their physical spaces to present new opportunities for conversation and experiences between the consumer and curator. These efforts have seen retailers become institutions within their home cities and beyond those borders, creating an impressive roster of which the nation can be proud.

Where END. and Wellgosh have made strides for Newcastle and Leicester respectively, SEVENSTORE (which is fair to say is still relatively new to the scene) has put Liverpool's Baltic Triangle on the map.

It's done so through its cross-country connections with rising talent and taking the opportunity to spotlight important issues within the fashion sphere, including sustainability.

Byways of Positive Retail (which sits nestled into the Southeast coast in Ramsgate), SEVENSTORE is making circular fashion a point of conversation with its consumer base.

Positive Retail – which was founded back in 2019 – is, in its own words: "(a) premium resale fashion curated for men and women. We cultivate a growing community of like-minded individuals who dispose of and consume style consciously."

Connecting with a joint mindset to highlight the importance of circular shopping, SEVENSTORE's retail space is playing host to a collaborative pop-up store that, while championing meaningful conversation, brings a carefully curated line-up of Burberry, Supreme, Prada, Nike, and plenty more to consumers.

For those looking to dive deeper into Positive Retail, you can find more information on its online platform. If you're keen to see what the activation has to offer, the pop-up will run from May 5-31 at the SEVENSTORE physical retail space in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle.