There are a few things that come to mind when your attention turns to Amnesia Ibiza. A summer on the island, naturally; Skepta's transition back into DJing at DC10's CircoLoco; Elrow and all other manners of musical nights; something that probably doesn't is size? and adidas Originals.

One of the UK's leading sneaker retailers and one of its premier collaborators in adidas Originals certainly haven't ever come across my night when reminiscing over nights in Ibiza, but thanks to a partnership due to unfold this summer, that's about to change.

Linking up for a threeway partnership, size?, adidas Originals, and Amnesia are due to bring a series of events and unique video mapping to the club throughout the summer season.

Starting from today with the Do Not Sleep party and the Pyramid opening party on June 11, size? and adidas Originals will bring their unique cultural experience to the island to bolster the unforgettable nights for which the venue is known.

Fans of the club will note that this isn't adidas' first tenure in Ibiza, having launched a CircoLoco Forum Low last year.

For now, there's no indication that the three-way partnership will involve any footwear, but if the historical catalog of size? and adidas Originals is anything to go by, there could be something due at the other end of the summer.

Until then, get yourself over to Ibiza and see what the trio has to offer.