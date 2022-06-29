Slam Jam’s AC Milan Jersey Gets a Big Thumbs Up

Donning football jerseys to everyday occasions has been a thing for a while now, although I’m still yet to find one I’d actually wear.

Whether it’s the outlandish designs, their inability to work in tandem with my Patagonia 5” Baggies, or the new performance material clinging to my man tits, I haven’t quite found a jersey that works.

Sure last year’s PSG x Highsnobiety collab was great, as was Palace’s Juventus strip the year prior, but still they didn’t quite work, for me and my body at least.

This season though, it looks as if I’ve been dealt a winner courtesy of Slam Jam, who have had their say on AC Milan’s iconic “Hidden Jersey” – the Serie A side’s fourth kit of the 1995/96 season – which landed online and in-store on June 25.

Crafted using that inherently nineties material that doesn’t cling, hang, or highlight, this collaborative take on the epochal jersey is a showing of appreciation and love for the Italian side, from Slam Jam founder Luca Benini.

Adorning Slam Jam’s original all-over screen print on the back, along with a re-invented Rossoneri devil illustration recalling past legendary fandom moments on the front, the jersey’s pops of contrasting blue are met with pleasing splashes of white and red on the collar.

This release – which follows last year’s PUMA collection – is said to be “another step forward in a process of real growth for AC Milan off the pitch” as well as the brand actively looking to increase its work in “important collaborations in the world of fashion”.