Song for the Mute Made Secretly Excellent adidas Dad Shoes

One thing you can count on with Song for the Mute — besides its texturally stunning clothes — is the label's beautifully-designed adidas sneakers.

After delivering perfectly imperfect Shadowturf sneakers earlier this summer, Song for the Mute returns with a quietly good take on adidas' Adistar Cushion sneakers.

As is, adidas' chunky dad shoes immediately seize attention with their chunky and layered design, which instantly transports you back to the early 2000s (the OG model was born in 2005, by the way).

Song for the Mute simply made the retro shoe even better, upgrading the model with stylish new materials and classic SFTM touches.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Fuzzy suede lands on the techy upper, striking spots like the heel and toe cap as more accent details. At the same time, Song for the Mute reimagined the famed Three-Stripes as triple strips of smooth fabric.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The most interesting detail is the sneaker's breezy foundation. The Song for the Mute spin incorporates two types of mesh for the underlays: one more crochet-like and the other the classic breathable material typically used on runners.

Ultimately, the two varying mesh materials bring two different vibes to each side of the Adistar Cushion sneaker. Nice.

Song for the Mute offers up its Adistar Cushion sneaker in three earthy colorways: green, brown, and grey. Each are expected to land on September 19 on adidas and Song for the Mute's websites.

I'd also like to remind folks that Song for the Mute is sitting on some sleek Country OG sneakers, which debuted earlier this year alongside the Adistar Cushion shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hopefully, the hairy kicks are up next. After all, it is getting chilly outside. Time to bundle up from head to toe.