Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Song for the Mute Made Secretly Excellent adidas Dad Shoes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

One thing you can count on with Song for the Mute — besides its texturally stunning clothes — is the label's beautifully-designed adidas sneakers.

After delivering perfectly imperfect Shadowturf sneakers earlier this summer, Song for the Mute returns with a quietly good take on adidas' Adistar Cushion sneakers.

As is, adidas' chunky dad shoes immediately seize attention with their chunky and layered design, which instantly transports you back to the early 2000s (the OG model was born in 2005, by the way).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Song for the Mute simply made the retro shoe even better, upgrading the model with stylish new materials and classic SFTM touches.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Fuzzy suede lands on the techy upper, striking spots like the heel and toe cap as more accent details. At the same time, Song for the Mute reimagined the famed Three-Stripes as triple strips of smooth fabric.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The most interesting detail is the sneaker's breezy foundation. The Song for the Mute spin incorporates two types of mesh for the underlays: one more crochet-like and the other the classic breathable material typically used on runners.

Ultimately, the two varying mesh materials bring two different vibes to each side of the Adistar Cushion sneaker. Nice.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Song for the Mute offers up its Adistar Cushion sneaker in three earthy colorways: green, brown, and grey. Each are expected to land on September 19 on adidas and Song for the Mute's websites.

I'd also like to remind folks that Song for the Mute is sitting on some sleek Country OG sneakers, which debuted earlier this year alongside the Adistar Cushion shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hopefully, the hairy kicks are up next. After all, it is getting chilly outside. Time to bundle up from head to toe.

SHOP ADIDAS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All adidas
AdidasSamba OG W Green/White
$130.00
Available in:
36 2/341 1/34244 2/345 1/348 2/3
AdidasTaekwondo W White/Black/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
AdidasGazelle Indoor Aluminum/Black/Gum Beige
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Wildly Underrated Hiking Shoe Enters Its Chunky Mule Era
    • Sneakers
  • Can adidas Make Its Classic Dad Shoe Cool?
    • Sneakers
  • adidas’ Chunky Basketball Mule Just Got More Futuristic
    • Sneakers
  • When Flat Sneakers Thrive, Will Dad Shoes Survive?
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Chonky Foam Clog Is for Post-Game Flexing
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Classic Tennis Shoes Have Never Looked Better
    • Sneakers
  • Not In New York—HOKA Runs Deep with ROOTED
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Song for the Mute Made Secretly Excellent adidas Dad Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Young Thug's SP5DER Is a Proper Fashion Brand Now
    • Style
  • Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 Isn't a Collection: It's a World (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Nike's New Extra-Chonky Air Max Sneaker Is Already Olympian-Approved
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now