Thanks to Rowing Blazers, Sperry’s Boat Shoes Are Now Hiking-Approved

Brand: Rowing Blazers x Sperry

Model: Original 3-Eye Boat Shoe

Release Date: Available now

Price: $160

Buy: Sperry and Rowing Blazers' online stores

Editor’s Notes: After teaming up with Palace for a collab, Sperry links up with its friends at Rowing Blazers for their sixth collaboration to date.

"What's old is new again" becomes the motto for the latest Rowing Blazers and Sperry collab. The preppy streetwear label gives Paul Sperry's OG 1935 boat shoe a slight revamp while maintaining the shoe's traditional silhouette.

Rowing Blazers is "all about color," per creative director Jack Carlson. Can't you tell by its 2021 color-blocked Sperrys?

So, it should be no surprise that Rowing Blazer's latest spin on the Sperry boat shoe enlists more bright seasonal colorways, this time going for solid red, blue, and yellow.

Honing in its own commitment to using more eco-friendly materials, Rowing Blazers updates its Sperry Authentic Original boat shoe with a SeaCycled™ canvas upper made entirely from premium rPET materials — the same recycled plastic used in drink bottles.

Sperry 1 / 3

After showing love to nature itself, Rowing Blazer's Original 3-Eye boat shoe welcomes its biggest fans, aka hikers, with open arms.

The Rowing Blazers x Sperry Original 3-Eye boat shoe essentially becomes trail-worthy through updated Taslan hiker laces, a Vibram® rubber lug sole, and an EVA heel cup, which altogether offers a more supportive, secure fit during your next open-air adventure.

Then, the brand rounds off the shoe with its signature zig-zag pull tab on the heel – you know, as a way of saying, "Rowing Blazers was here."

With the resurgence of preppy style and peaked interest in outdoors drip (even for the most non-outdoorsy people), the collab's collegiate-kid-turned-hiker shoe obviously arrived just on time. And seeing as the two labels enjoy their linkups, I suspect this sixth collab won't be the last.

