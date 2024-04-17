Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Just Spike Lee Looking Cool as Ever in His Dynamic Nikes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

"It's gotta be the shoes," Spike Lee's Jordan-obsessed Mars Blackmon character once said. Today, the phrase remains just as iconic, even more so when the Brooklyn king continues to cement himself as not just a sneakerhead but THE sneakerhead.

Spike Lee is back making movie magic in the city that birthed him, New York, and he looks fresh as ever in director mode.

The effortlessly cool filmmaker chucked up the deuces while outfitted in a nice aqua-blue windbreaker jacket paired with roomy white Nike trousers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Knicks courtside regular repped his favorite team and their bright orange colors on his head, while he rocked his signature white square-shaped glasses over his eyes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Of course, Lee — a true Nike sneakerhead through and through — was laced up in Nikes during filming.

The actor-director wore Nike's brand-new Air Max Dn sneakers, particularly those black colorways that starred in almost every Nike promotion of the new Dynamic Air model.

Lee's love for Nikes and Jordan sneakers has been well-documented throughout his career. In addition to his timeless Nike commercials with Michael Jordan, Jordan sneakers shared the screen in Spike Lee joints like She's Gotta Have It and Do the Right Thing.

Fans even dubbed the 2020 "Lucid Green" Jordan 4s the "Do the Right Thing" 4s due to the similar color palette.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As far as off-duty, Lee himself is rarely caught without Jordan sneakers on foot (one exception being MSCHF's hulking boots). From NBA game appearances to formal galas, Lee has blessed us with sharp statement suits and equally stunning super-exclusive Nike Jordan sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

While getting his Nike Swooshes in recently, Lee happened to be filming his new movie, High and Low, essentially a remake of master director Akira Kurosawa's 1963 classic of the same name.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Award-winning actor Denzel Washington stars in Lee's latest, making for the two's fifth movie together. Ice Spice — yes, "like..." that Ice Spice — is also set to join Lee's High and Low cast for her acting debut.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There's no further details (yet) on her role but fans are curious to see Spike-Spice linkup.

It's surprising to see Lee and his Nike Air Maxes aren't in Paris with all the other celebrities and Dn sneakers for Nike's On Air event.

But hey, movie duties called, and Lee answered (in style, at that).

Shop our favorite products

Multiple colors
BirkenstockBoston SFB Black
$175.00
Available in:
36
Sold out
ÉliouAvelo Bracelet
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stockholm Surfboard ClubBjorn Logo Hoodie Black
$270.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Patta's Nike Air Max 90 Is, Of Course, Wonderfully Wavy (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
  • The Craze-y, Techy, & Cool Return of Nike’s Slip-on Air Max Sneaker
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now