Just Spike Lee Looking Cool as Ever in His Dynamic Nikes

"It's gotta be the shoes," Spike Lee's Jordan-obsessed Mars Blackmon character once said. Today, the phrase remains just as iconic, even more so when the Brooklyn king continues to cement himself as not just a sneakerhead but THE sneakerhead.

Spike Lee is back making movie magic in the city that birthed him, New York, and he looks fresh as ever in director mode.

The effortlessly cool filmmaker chucked up the deuces while outfitted in a nice aqua-blue windbreaker jacket paired with roomy white Nike trousers.

The Knicks courtside regular repped his favorite team and their bright orange colors on his head, while he rocked his signature white square-shaped glasses over his eyes.

Of course, Lee — a true Nike sneakerhead through and through — was laced up in Nikes during filming.

The actor-director wore Nike's brand-new Air Max Dn sneakers, particularly those black colorways that starred in almost every Nike promotion of the new Dynamic Air model.

Lee's love for Nikes and Jordan sneakers has been well-documented throughout his career. In addition to his timeless Nike commercials with Michael Jordan, Jordan sneakers shared the screen in Spike Lee joints like She's Gotta Have It and Do the Right Thing.

Fans even dubbed the 2020 "Lucid Green" Jordan 4s the "Do the Right Thing" 4s due to the similar color palette.

As far as off-duty, Lee himself is rarely caught without Jordan sneakers on foot (one exception being MSCHF's hulking boots). From NBA game appearances to formal galas, Lee has blessed us with sharp statement suits and equally stunning super-exclusive Nike Jordan sneakers.

While getting his Nike Swooshes in recently, Lee happened to be filming his new movie, High and Low, essentially a remake of master director Akira Kurosawa's 1963 classic of the same name.

Award-winning actor Denzel Washington stars in Lee's latest, making for the two's fifth movie together. Ice Spice — yes, "like..." that Ice Spice — is also set to join Lee's High and Low cast for her acting debut.

There's no further details (yet) on her role but fans are curious to see Spike-Spice linkup.

It's surprising to see Lee and his Nike Air Maxes aren't in Paris with all the other celebrities and Dn sneakers for Nike's On Air event.

But hey, movie duties called, and Lee answered (in style, at that).