Steve Aoki Won't Let MSCHF's Big Red Boots Go

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Over the years, we'd become accustomed to Supreme's collaborative releases becoming increasingly more outrageous, reaching peaks that felt impossible to match. From luxury beds to air hockey tables, Skittles, and Tamagotchis, it felt that no one could quite match the shock value of Supreme, that is, until MSCHF set a new standard.

MSCHF's releases certainly get people talking. They say there's no such thing as bad press, and MSCHF's run-ins with the Swoosh certainly toed that line, while its blood-filled Lil Nas X sneakers dialed the controversy that follows the brand up to a thousand.

Head-knocking sneakers are certainly the bread and butter for MSCHF, and none got the internet speaking quite like the infamous Big Red Boots.

Thanks to their cartoonish Astro Boy-inspired aesthetic, the Big Red Boots quickly became the latest product to blur the lines between fiction and reality, utilizing shock tactics to become the most hyped product of 2023.

After appearing on the feet of everyone from WWE's Seth Rollins, Coi Leray, Rich the Kid, and Lil Wayne, the neck-snapping boots thrived in meme territory, resulting in dupes appearing on the market.

Despite the intensity of the hype train feeling long since dead, it appears that the MSCHF Big Red Boots are impossible to truly be free of, as Steve Aoki sat courtside at the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game in a pair.

One pair of the larger-than-life boots creeping out of the ashes and back into the spotlight is odd enough, but the courtside affair played host to two pairs, making them impossible to escape.

Hopefully, this isn't a sign that we're going to have to relive Big Red mania all over again – but who knows? Weirder things have certainly happened.

