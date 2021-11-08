Stüssy x Dr. Martens Is an Instant Win

Brand: Stüssy x Dr. Martens

Model: Dr. Martens 939

Release Date: November 12

Price: TBA

Buy: In-store & online at Stüssy, Dr. Martens & Dover Street Market

Editor’s Notes: Stüssy has had an impressive line-up of collaborations this year, ranging from multiple partnerships with Swedish label Our Legacy, COMME des GARÇONS, Birkenstock, Tekla, Cactus Plant Flea Market, and more. Now, a partnership with Dr. Martens is on its way.

Taking on one of Dr. Martens' signature work boots from the 60s, the 939 silhouette, the shoe has been reimagined through Stüssy's streetwear lens.

Arriving in two colorways, one in Dr. Martens' signature black leather, and the other in tan suede material (basically an elevated Timberland colorway), the boots are crafted for everyday wear and are just as timeless as DM's lineup of other classics. Described as "workwear with a subcultural heritage," the collaboration is guaranteed to be a popular one amongst Stüssy fans and Dr. Martens lovers.

The six-eye work boot is finished off with a rugged BEN sole, and is the perfect shoe to add to your seasonal rotation as the weather gets colder. The final touch is Stüssy's recognizable label subtly attached on the inside of the tongue, reading "WORKGEAR."

Dropping at select retailers as well as online at Dr. Martens and Stüssy on November 12, 10 a.m. PST, the collab is guaranteed to fly off the shelves.