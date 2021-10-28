Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Hello Again, Stüssy x Our Legacy

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Our Legacy
Third time's the charm, and the third collaborative collection from Stüssy and Our Legacy certainly has plenty.

Our Legacy refuses to take a break in 2021. Not that anybody would want it to, of course, as its fans have been treated to a pretty non-stop release calendar throughout the year. Let's quickly recap – a running collection with Satisfy, two capsules with Stüssy, a Byredo team up, a look at what's to come from Spring/Summer 2022, and a whole round of products via the Highsnobiety Shop. Phew.

Fortunately for you Legacy fans (and unfortunately for your wallets), the third collaboration with Stüssy is only a day away.

A continuation of Legacy's sustainable efforts through the Our Legacy Work Shop, the concise arrangement takes 1990s Stüssy fabrics and fairs them with mainline leftovers. The resulting collection offers double-breasted wool suits, Herringbone car coats, recycled wool fleece liners, Vibram-soled suede loafers, amongst a host of additional products.

The standout pieces, a parka jacket, and jeans have been developed using deadstock Realtree camouflage fabrics to create the perfect seasonal two-piece.

You'll have no time at all to wait – the third Stüssy x Our Legacy collection will be available to shop online on October 29.

