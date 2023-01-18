Stüssy & Our Legacy Keep Workshopping for Spring 2023

Here comes another one. Stüssy and Our Legacy can't stop coming together for collaborative drops, as the duo suddenly has another WORK-SHOP release set for January 20 on the usual channels (Stüssy's website and stores, plus Dover Street Market).

The announcement comes out of nowhere; there's been no prep leading up to the news, just a sudden January 17 Instagram post on Stüssy and Our Legacy's pages.

It's actually a pretty big drop too, comprising classic hoodies and T-shirts alongside more out-there stuff, like mesh hockey jerseys, zippered leather hoodies, upcycled Harris Tweed outerwear, overdyed corduroys, and a reversible shearling vest

When the collection was announced, only one image of the jacket was revealed; totally plausible that Stüssy and Our Legacy would only release a single piece, as they've done single-item drops in the past.

Instead, Stüssy x Our Legacy Spring 2023 is massive, comprising a full capsule wardrobe. Go figure.

It follows a slew of team-ups from the dynamic duo, including Work-Shop editions and a triple-name drop with Denim Tears.

Just the other week, Stüssy dropped Timberland boots as part of its Spring 2023 collection, so the pressure is clearly not letting up any time soon.