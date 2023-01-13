Stüssy & Timberland Lace up for a Reunion

This article was published on January 6 and updated on January 10

Roughly eight years after their last linkup, Stüssy and Timberland shake hands again for a new boot collaboration. Rendered in black and Timberland's famed wheat scheme, Stüssy and Timberland's boot is set to launch on January 13th, a.k.a Friday the 13th (dun, dun, dun).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For their reunion, Stüssy and Timberland take the World Hiker boot for a spin, crafting the model with GORE-TEX leather and a sturdy Vibram sole.

While the black iteration boasts smooth leather, the tan colorway embraces the fuzz on the upper. Meanwhile, an ostrich leather panel provides some textural contrast on the collar of both renditions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Also on the collar, you'll discover Timberland's unmistakable tree emblem and a silver GORE-TEX badge, indicating the use of the renowned technology praised for its waterproof capabilities.

Naturally, the latest Stüssy x Timberland boot also features the California label's branding on the tongue, much like the brand's past collabs.

Essentially, the partnership — that is, Stüssy x Timberland — picks up where they left off in 2014 with an offering of hiking boots. Stüssy heads may remember the Fall/Winter 2014 pack of Euro Hikers.

In 2022, Timberland issued many tasteful projects, thanks to Vans' hiking skater shoes, Veneda Carter's chic heeled boots, and Supreme's lug boats. The label even enjoyed an unofficial and unhinged collaboration with Nike, courtesy of Lil Nas X and his smushed stompers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's been quite a while since we've seen Timberland and Stüssy join forces for a project, making a reunion well overdue. And now at the top of a new year, the duo reconnect for the collaborative World Hiker boot, which arrives right on time for the winter season and the ongoing hiker bro craze.

Let's just hope that Friday the 13th energy dodges fans looking to cop on release day.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.