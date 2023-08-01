Sign up to never miss a drop
To Judge or Praise This TikToker's #Unbothered Subway 'Fits

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

"Just some of my outfits for you to judge or praise, lol" reads the bio of Kyan Kri's @subwaysessions TikTok page. And that's precisely what the internet is currently doing with her insane subway outfits.

One of Kri's #IDGAF ensembles recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter, R.I.P.), racking up over 30 million views on the fallen bird app.

The 'fit in question, you ask? Kri wore a nude lace bodysuit that exposed her black lingerie underneath. Bear with me because we're just getting started.

Kri's look also included red and white Nike basketball shorts with the waist rolled down for an extra-low-slung vibe. Indeed, the TikToker might have very well beat Julia Fox in the low-rise war with this one.

And for the finale, Kri completes the ensemble with a pair of pink pumps, a mustard yellow shoulder bag, and some gold hoops.

As expected with any wild fashion moments that reaches virality, Kri's ensemble divided social media users, leaving them to ponder: Is Kri a fashion victim...or a stylish genius?

"She's lowkey an icon," one X post read. "No, 'cause I see the vision," another person commented.

"I'm trying to hate it, but something about it is so camp." Indeed.

While a few outright loathed Kri's look, others saw potential in her outfit. It even prompted a couple of folks, like myself, to visit her @subwaysessions Tiktok, which is more like a digital museum displaying Kri's other subway style moments.

Some were just as wild as the bodysuit and basketball shorts combo (undies first is apparently her motto). And others, as the kids say these days, actually ate (translation: they were really stylish looks). Like come on, that deliciously-vibrant skirt look channeling the Magic School Bus' Miss Frizzle vibes? Perfection.

Say what you want about Kri, but she's very unbothered and wears what she wants, as you can probably tell. And that's exactly the point of the @subwaysessions project.

She's already being compared to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw character from Sex and the City, Bella Hadid, and even Julia Fox — all praised for their risky street style (belts around bare waists, tighty-whitey 'fits, extra-cautious condom dresses, the list goes on).

Though their styles are unique in their own right, they all have one trait in common: confidence. Kri embodies that characteristic, which makes even her wildest 'fits look kinda cool, as is the case with this internet-proclaimed subway fashion girlie.

Sure, some of Kri's 'fits are a little out there for my tastes like the chaotically-patterned sweater with, erm, panties over stockings, a neck scarf, and baseball cap. But she has some hits, too (the big-shoulder blazer and mesh skirt 'fit is one big chef's kiss).

Most importantly, Kri's got endless self-assurance, and I'm not mad at that.

"I see myself as a canvas. I don't look at myself as showing of. I see myself as a god-given gift that I have to show to the world," Kri said in a TikTok responding to critics.

"Some of my outfits may not resonate with you and some of them will. I appreciate the love in the comments and the hate comments as well because fuck it, I don't care."

IDK, sounds like an icon in the making to me.

