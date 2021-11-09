Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Week, Supreme & Tiffany & Co. Tie the Knot

Written by Alexandra Pauly
Supreme
Supreme and Tiffany & Co., one of the year's unlikeliest brand couples, just made things official.

Both brands posted Instagram teasers of the collaboration over the weekend before issuing the full reveal on November 8, rumors of which began circulating in September.

Starring Supreme team skateboarder Sean Pablo, the campaign imagery is a notable departure from the classically elegant image Tiffany's has long cultivated, indicative of Tiffany's doubling down on its new-school brand direction.

Titled "The Return to Tiffany," the collection is a reimagining of products originally launched in the 1960s. On offer is a heart tag pendant, oval tag pearl necklace, star bracelet, heart tag stud earrings, heart knife key ring, and oval tag key ring.

Not impressed? The drop also includes an exclusive box logo t-shirt, swapping out Supreme's standard red branding for the iconic Tiffany Blue.

LVHM's acquisition of Tiffany & Co. seems to have spurred a slow but sure rebrand for the jeweler.

In July, the 184-year-old brand debuted an ad campaign that, controversially, distanced itself from its longtime customers with the tagline, "Not Your Mother's Tiffany."

Another contentious move, Tiffany launched a campaign that placed Beyoncé and JAY-Z alongside a monumental Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, the color of which Tiffany's Executive Vice President Alexandre Arnault believed to be "some kind of homage" to the jeweler's signature blue boxes.

Doubling down on the buzz the controversy generated, the label debuted an advent calendar recreating Basquiat's Tiffany Blue painting in miniature.

Continuing to court younger consumers, Tiffany collaborated with Daniel Arsham, a fixture in streetwear and art.

Tiffany's Supreme collaboration ushers the brand into an entirely new era, one that Supreme is a good fit for. Remember, Supreme has partnered with LVMH labels like Louis Vuitton, RIMOWA, and — most recently — Pucci.

Further, Tiffany's shift that hasn't gone unnoticed by customers.

"Now this is a change and I'm loving it," a top comment on Tiffany & Co.'s official Instagram reads. "Same, I love this new, fresh look," another user agreed.

You know the drill – Tiffany & Co. x Supreme lands online and in-store this Thursday.

Alexandra Pauly
