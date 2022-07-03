There's a Bullet Hole in Nate Lowman's Supreme Vans

Supreme's especially strong Spring/Summer 2022 collection rolls on, epitomizing a sense of strength not seen since the New York skate brand's glory days. Admittedly, Supreme's latest Vans collab isn't quite as impressive as some of its past team-ups but I'm sure fans will like.

On July 7, Supreme's website will drop its new Nate Lowman-designed Vans, tying in with the recent apparel capsule that the artist created for Preme.

The sneakers' release date is unconfirmed, as is the norm for most things Supreme until the brand makes an announcement on Instagram, but Supreme team skater Beatrice Domond showed off the new kicks on her Instagram Stories and leak pages are circulating the release date as if it's set in stone so it's safe to believe that the Vans are landing soon.

Personally, I'm a smidge queasy about gun or bullet-related decorations in the wake of America's rising gun violence but these Vans were probably designed at least a year ago or so. Can't be helped, I suppose.

Lowman's work is also rooted in the inherent discomfort one may find in seeing this kind of abrupt distortion atop an otherwise ordinary subject.

"I typically feel that good artworks are violent against the architecture that holds them," Lowman once said, reflective of the way that he normally applied his oversized, photocopy-looking bullet holes to gallery walls.

Like Supreme itself, Lowman is commercially successful despite much of his art deconstructing superfluous pop culture and Americana tropes.

Also, the kids like shoes with bullet holes in them: just look at the effervescent hype over Fugazi's Jordan parody.

The Vans collab, showcased by Domond alongside an old pair of Supreme Vans and Hockey's Vans collab is apparently dropping alongside Supreme's GORE-TEX-infused Griffin Studio outerwear collection, likely a more hyped offering than the footwear.

It all follows a strong showing from Supreme SS22, which recently encompassed collaborations with Anonima Castelli, Bang & Olufsen, and Supreme's old pal Nike.