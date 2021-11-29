Only Supreme & WTAPS Could Turns Grills Into Incense Burners
Another week, more Supreme Fall 2021. Taking the reigns to tie together the final days of November, WTAPS offers up a mixed bag of apparel and accessories.
Does Supreme save the best until last when it comes to its end-of-year collaborations? It certainly looks that way.
The past couple of months worth of Fall 2021 Thursday drops have been heavy hitters; VF Corp buddies The North Face descended into logomania, and Timberland went full New York. Junya Watanabe gave us a taste of archival military-style, Tifanny & Co. led the Y2K revival, and Missoni offered up a plate of knits.
Take a breath, recentre – there's more.
For the first week of December, WTAPS steps up to show us what a mixed bag of Supreme looks like. No skittles here, but plenty more surprises.
Supreme's staple varsity jackets are back, dressed up with co-branded elements across the chest and sleeves, while the rear of the piece gets a full-sized tattoo-like graphic treatment.
Are you looking to live out your The Grinch fantasies this holiday season? The collection's green faux fur jacket is perfect. If that's a little too intense, the duo has got you covered with a black version.
Additional styles include a Mitchell & Ness hockey jersey, a down tactical vest straight out of The Hurt Locker, hoodies, hats, and a skateboard.
The real draw of this drop is the grills incense burner, which looks inspired by A$AP Rocky's "Goldie" music video.
You know the drill – Supreme x WTAPS for Fall 2021 drops online and in-store this Thursday, December 2.