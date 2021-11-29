Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Only Supreme & WTAPS Could Turns Grills Into Incense Burners

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Supreme
Another week, more Supreme Fall 2021. Taking the reigns to tie together the final days of November, WTAPS offers up a mixed bag of apparel and accessories.

Does Supreme save the best until last when it comes to its end-of-year collaborations? It certainly looks that way.

The past couple of months worth of Fall 2021 Thursday drops have been heavy hitters; VF Corp buddies The North Face descended into logomania, and Timberland went full New York. Junya Watanabe gave us a taste of archival military-style, Tifanny & Co. led the Y2K revival, and Missoni offered up a plate of knits.

Take a breath, recentre – there's more.

For the first week of December, WTAPS steps up to show us what a mixed bag of Supreme looks like. No skittles here, but plenty more surprises.

Supreme's staple varsity jackets are back, dressed up with co-branded elements across the chest and sleeves, while the rear of the piece gets a full-sized tattoo-like graphic treatment.

Are you looking to live out your The Grinch fantasies this holiday season? The collection's green faux fur jacket is perfect. If that's a little too intense, the duo has got you covered with a black version.

Additional styles include a Mitchell & Ness hockey jersey, a down tactical vest straight out of The Hurt Locker, hoodies, hats, and a skateboard.

The real draw of this drop is the grills incense burner, which looks inspired by A$AP Rocky's "Goldie" music video.

You know the drill – Supreme x WTAPS for Fall 2021 drops online and in-store this Thursday, December 2.

