Telfar's Monogram Is Back for Fall

Following a summer of jelly and colorful wallets, Telfar plans to restock its monogram bags for the fall season.

Introduced in April, Telfar's monogram bags return in the three classic Telfar sizes — small, medium, and large — dressed in jacquard finished with a repeating pattern of Telfy logos.

For the finale, Telfar's monogram bags are topped with an additional embossed Telfar motif on the accessory's front pocket. At the same time, woven branding gets stitched on the inside. Enough Telfar energy for you?

Telfar's monogram bags return in their original black and tan colorways — perfect for fall, might we add — complete with removable and adjustable straps plus zipper closures (versus Telfar's standard magnetic snaps).

Telfar's monogram restock will also include logo-filled baseball baps and belts. April's drop saw the brand deliver monogram bucket hats. Baseball caps are certainly fitting for the approaching autumn season.

For the fans wondering, Telfar's monogram bags, hats, and belts will be restocked on Monday, September 18, on Telfar's website (both US and Europe).

Too much Telfar? Nah, not at all. To fans of the label (judging by comments), the monogram bag is a Telfar bag dream come true — and yet another reason to spend their coins to grow their Telfeezy collections (yes, Telfar has many nicknames).