Telfar Has a New It-Bag Incoming

Talk about an easy pill to swallow: A new handbag is joining Telfar's lineup, and it's called — you guessed it — the Pill.

In early February, Telfar shared a cryptic Instagram announcement for the new bag, shaped like a Telfar-branded circle pouch. "High tech or high fashion? Makeup compact or compact disc? Bag or organizer? YA or NAH?" the post's caption reads.

Telfar's mysterious teaser made only one thing clear: The Pill will drop on February 10 at 12pm EST in three different sizes, all affixed with a lengthy adjustable strap for easy carrying.

Small, medium, and large sizes are all on hand, all impressively affordable for a brand as in-demand as Telfar: the Pill bag starts at $75 and maxes out at $155.

Telfar itself provides a sense of scale for the large Pill bag, claiming that the container can fit "your DJ headphones, phone, credit cards, change, herbal paraphernalia, a sandwich, hot sauce, hard drives, hair brush, bonnet, beanie, backwoods and what have you."

Despite Telfar's efforts to maintain an air of mystery surrounding the launch, an eagle-eyed netizen spotted a subway-rider wearing an unreleased Telfar accessory that could be the Pill, judging from its shape. Leave it to internet sleuths to ruin a surprise.

The announcement of the Pill comes shortly after Telfar debuted its first wallet, a curved design crafted in 17 different colorways.

Like the brand's coveted Shopping Bags, the wallet swiftly sold out (in less than five minutes, according to the grapevine). And as Highsnobiety's Morgan Smith reported, the model has already hit the after-market, where resellers are asking an outrageous $1,500-plus for the wallet (originally priced at $144, mind you).

The Pill is Telfar's fourth handbag, following in the footsteps of the brand's iconic Shopping, Circle, and Duffle bags.

We'll have to wait until release day to see whether the new model generates the same amount of fanfare as Telfar's previous drops have — but given the brand's track record, it's safe to say that everyone will be popping Pills come February 10.