Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Telfar Has a New It-Bag Incoming

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Telfar
1 / 2

Talk about an easy pill to swallow: A new handbag is joining Telfar's lineup, and it's called — you guessed it — the Pill.

In early February, Telfar shared a cryptic Instagram announcement for the new bag, shaped like a Telfar-branded circle pouch. "High tech or high fashion? Makeup compact or compact disc? Bag or organizer? YA or NAH?" the post's caption reads.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Telfar's mysterious teaser made only one thing clear: The Pill will drop on February 10 at 12pm EST in three different sizes, all affixed with a lengthy adjustable strap for easy carrying.

Small, medium, and large sizes are all on hand, all impressively affordable for a brand as in-demand as Telfar: the Pill bag starts at $75 and maxes out at $155.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Telfar itself provides a sense of scale for the large Pill bag, claiming that the container can fit "your DJ headphones, phone, credit cards, change, herbal paraphernalia, a sandwich, hot sauce, hard drives, hair brush, bonnet, beanie, backwoods and what have you."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Despite Telfar's efforts to maintain an air of mystery surrounding the launch, an eagle-eyed netizen spotted a subway-rider wearing an unreleased Telfar accessory that could be the Pill, judging from its shape. Leave it to internet sleuths to ruin a surprise.

The announcement of the Pill comes shortly after Telfar debuted its first wallet, a curved design crafted in 17 different colorways.

Like the brand's coveted Shopping Bags, the wallet swiftly sold out (in less than five minutes, according to the grapevine). And as Highsnobiety's Morgan Smith reported, the model has already hit the after-market, where resellers are asking an outrageous $1,500-plus for the wallet (originally priced at $144, mind you).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Pill is Telfar's fourth handbag, following in the footsteps of the brand's iconic Shopping, Circle, and Duffle bags.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We'll have to wait until release day to see whether the new model generates the same amount of fanfare as Telfar's previous drops have — but given the brand's track record, it's safe to say that everyone will be popping Pills come February 10.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Dries van NotenVuskin Denim Jacket
$675.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Ugg x Shayne OliverMini Boot Black
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Multiple colors
Ina SeifartPearl Keychain Long White
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Isn't a Grey New Balance Dad Shoe! It's a Highly Engineered Skate Shoe
  • Behold, the Paper Telfar Bag
  • Telfar Infinity, Where Necklines Are for Legs & Armholes Are for Heads
  • Japan's Coolest Megaretailer & New York's Workwear Savants Kick It Old-School
  • Nike’s Classic Jordan 1 Low Has an Imposing New Shape (& It’s Grown Hair!)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now