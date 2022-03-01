Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Meet The North Face's New Winter Whites

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
the-north-face-urban-exploration-white-collection (8)
Goldwin
1 / 2

The North Face Japanwhich, yes, is different than the VF Corp-owned company — has been up to some great stuff over the past year, between its maternity collection and customizable offerings, and that streak ain't ending any time soon.

Just as winter peters out, TNF JP is rolling out a very pretty "Undyed" Urban Exploration capsule on Goldwin's Japanese web store and domestic outposts this week, showcasing some tonal white layering pieces free from color (not including the contrasting black zipper plackets).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Japanese press release explains that this line epitomizes one of The North Face Japan's guiding philosophies: "doing more with less."

Which, if you think about it, is kinda how most outdoor brands operate. I mean, doesn't most technical clothing operate under the guise of reducing unnecessary mass for the sake of slimmed-down silhouettes? Just look at Junya Watanabe's minimalist TNF SS22 collabs!

Goldwin
1 / 3

But, I get it, sometimes "minimalist" technical gear means stuff that's still high-functioning apparel but as pared-back as possible.

The "Undyed" collection really lives up to that conceit through its tonal white layering pieces, all fitted with tonal TNF branding, breathable, waterproof GORE-TEX lining and cut relatively loose for comfort. They're all literally undyed, too, meaning that they're as pale as TNF gets.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's mostly rainwear — jackets, anoraks, and hats perfect for the coming season — and all especially easy to slot into, really, any wardrobe.

Goldwin
1 / 2

Compared to the visual chaos of The North Face x KAWS and The North Face x Gucci — or even The North Face Purple Label SS22 — the "Undyed" stuff is very much "minimalist."

Considering how many blacked-out Nuptses you'll see walking the streets of any major city in the winter, the idea of tonally monochrome TNF outerwear seems like nothing if not a slam dunk.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyStaples Crew Green
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyStaples Crew Sky Blue
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyStaples T-Shirt Lush Green
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The North Face Is Building Its Own Backpack-Jacket
  • The Quiet Genius of the Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt
  • Cecilie Bahnsen's The North Face Collab Is as Goth as It Is Floral
  • The North Face’s Techy Offtrail Is Beauty & Brains
  • An Ultra-Rare North Face Jacket Ripped From the '90s, Remastered & Perfected
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now